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Real Madrid completely support Jose Mourinho's decision to boycott Villarreal press conference following refereeing controversy
Real Madrid back Mourinho's media blackout
Real Madrid have given their full support to Mourinho after the manager refused to speak to the media following their narrow 1-0 victory against Villarreal. According to MARCA, Mourinho avoided the press conference because he was deeply concerned that expressing his anger over the officiating could lead to a suspension.
The match featured several controversial moments, including a red card for Vinicius after an altercation with Nathan Saliba, and a disallowed goal for the Brazilian following a VAR review. Mourinho had already heavily criticised referees following a recent defeat to Atletico Madrid.
- AFP
Mourinho prioritises crucial domestic fixtures
Mourinho made his intentions explicitly clear to those around him immediately after the final whistle. Fearing that any public outburst would cost him his place on the touchline for vital upcoming matches, Mourinho stated: "I’m not going to speak because I want to be on the bench against Sevilla and Barcelona."
The decision highlights how much importance Mourinho places on these fixtures. While Yan Diomande secured the win with a second-half goal, Mourinho chose to prioritise his availability over venting his frustrations regarding the refereeing decisions that overshadowed the performance on the pitch.
Tactical issues remain for Real Madrid
Despite securing three points, Real Madrid still face significant tactical challenges that require immediate attention. The narrow win over Villarreal exposed familiar weaknesses in possession, with the team struggling to progress the ball through midfield and create clear chances.
These are areas Mourinho must address, especially if Vinicius is suspended for the upcoming El Clasico. Mourinho will have to decide how best to accommodate Diomande in the starting lineup and evaluate whether Arda Guler can step into a more central, creative role to solve the ongoing structural issues within the side.
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What next for Real Madrid?
Real Madrid will now shift their focus to European action. Mourinho is scheduled to face the media on Tuesday ahead of their crucial Champions League meeting with Roma. He must quickly find tactical solutions to improve his team's fortunes before facing Sevilla and Barcelona later this month.
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