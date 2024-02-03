Real Madrid dealt huge blow for Atletico Madrid clash as Antonio Rudiger misses training through injury - with Carlo Ancelotti already drawing up contingency plan

Harry Sherlock
Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid 2023-24Getty
Real MadridAntonio RuedigerReal Madrid vs Atletico MadridLaLiga

Real Madrid have been dealt a huge blow as defender Antonio Rudiger has yet to return to training ahead of their derby against Atletico.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Germany international struggling with thigh injury
  • Defender yet to return to training and is a major doubt
  • Carlo Ancelotti draws up contingency plan

Editors' Picks