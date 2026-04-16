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Arda GülerIMAGO / NurPhoto
Christian Guinin

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Real Madrid are an absolute embarrassment! Why only Bayern Munich have any reason to feel aggrieved

Champions League
Opinion
FEATURES
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
A. Arbeloa
A. Guler
E. Camavinga
Vinicius Junior
K. Mbappe

Real Madrid’s defeat to Bayern Munich has laid bare the club’s less appealing side. The Merengues have reacted like spoilt children, venting frustration at every turn. Their insistence that they were “robbed” in Munich only confirms their status as football’s most unsympathetic outfit, even though it was the record champions who had genuine gripes for long periods of the contest.

In the dying seconds of their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid’s hopes of a comeback were finally extinguished. Michael Olise, after one of his trademark moments of brilliance, cut inside towards the corner flag in the final minute of stoppage time—met by a sea of Bavarian ecstasy at their passage to the semi-finals of Europe’s premier competition—yet there was little time or space for resignation among the Blancos at what proved to be a bitter 3–4 (3–2) defeat at Munich’s Allianz Arena.

There was no pause, no sense of grief or despondency, and—crucially—no acknowledgment of the hosts’ sporting achievement. Instead, several members of the Royal star ensemble, including coach Álvaro Arbeloa, swiftly pinpointed the sole culprit for the defeat against the German record champions: referee Slavko Vincic.

  • No sooner had the referee’s whistle blown than several Real Madrid players—including double goalscorer Arda Güler, captain Federico Valverde and Vinicius Junior—charged towards the Slovenian official and surrounded him as he headed for the tunnel. What was said remains unclear, but the language was almost certainly heated. Güler, visibly out of control, had to be restrained from becoming physical, and referee Vincic first showed him a yellow card before sending him off when he refused to calm down.

    Once again, Real Madrid and its representatives proved themselves breathtakingly—indeed, almost embarrassingly—poor losers in the face of a painful defeat, providing a spectacle that made observers cringe.

    Once Vincic reached his dressing room, unscathed apart from a volley of abuse, the row spilled into the press conference. Arbeloa labelled the decision “totally inexplicable” and claimed Vincic had “ruined” the match. Jude Bellingham described the decision as “a joke”, adding, “It can’t possibly be a yellow. Two offences and two yellow cards.” Dani Carvajal, still on the pitch, shouted at the Slovenian, “It’s your fault. It’s your bloody fault!”

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  • Real MadridGetty Images

    Referee Vincic controversially allowed Real Madrid two disputed goals.

    The decision to show Eduardo Camavinga a yellow-red card—seen by Real Madrid as the decisive factor in their defeat in Munich—has sparked considerable debate. Some argue that the rules were applied strictly yet correctly, which is factually accurate; others counter that referee Vincic lacked tact, claiming his decision was overly harsh and proved decisive.

    In the cold light of analysis, though, the late dismissal of the Frenchman hardly alters the bigger picture: Real Madrid had already profited from several contentious calls earlier in the contest. Until that point, the only side genuinely disadvantaged by controversial decisions was Bayern, not Madrid, who ended the game seething.

    Güler’s free-kick goal that made it 2-0, for example, followed only the slightest touch by Konrad Laimer on Brahim Díaz—a decision that was both unjustified and at odds with Vincic’s previous calls. Earlier, he had already overlooked a clear foul by Vinicius Junior on Joshua Kimmich in the ninth minute and, even after the Brazilian shoved the Bayern player to the ground, limited himself to a warning instead of showing Vinicius a deserved third yellow card that would have ruled him out of a potential semi-final.

    Controversy also marred Madrid’s third goal: Josip Stanisic was floored by Antonio Rüdiger’s robust body check, leaving the Bayern defender unable to track the subsequent break down his wing. Vincic stood only a few metres away and took no action; once the goal had been scored, VAR could no longer intervene because Munich had enjoyed two subsequent possessions, both of which they surrendered, the second through an uncharacteristically sloppy touch from Harry Kane.

    None of this was acknowledged by Real’s officials, who instead unleashed a tirade of vitriol. Like a spoilt child, the club looked for culprits everywhere but within. Camavinga, already on a yellow card, could easily have been booked again for repeated time-wasting, and his needless foul later left Real a man down.

    Yet such behaviour is par for the course in Madrid: self-indulgence has been a thread running through the club for years. From the stubborn boycott of the 2024 Ballon d’Or, through the unfair—and at times pathetic—behaviour of some players on the pitch, to the ever-present blame-shifting onto referees whenever decisions don’t go their way.

  • Kylian MbappeGetty Images

    Real Madrid’s players would be wise to take a leaf out of Kylian Mbappé’s book.

    At the heart of the matter, the debate is not merely about whether referees face criticism after a hotly contested match. Numerous other clubs would probably have been just as indignant about Vincic’s decision. FC Barcelona, for instance, had made no secret of how unfairly they felt they had been treated by the referee just 24 hours earlier, following their quarter-final exit against Atlético Madrid, with Raphinha and Hansi Flick letting the whole world know. However, it is the manner and—above all—the frequency with which such incidents occur that ultimately reflects poorly on the Royals from Madrid.

    On Wednesday night at the Allianz Arena, Real Madrid could have focused on other talking points. Despite injuries and a difficult season, Los Blancos more than held their own against the current best team in world football. Over two legs, they were edged out by the narrowest of margins.

    Some of Real’s players and officials might learn from Kylian Mbappé’s example of how to handle such frustration. While his teammates confronted Vincic after the final whistle, the French World Cup winner kept his cool, avoided arguments and even politely applauded Bayern’s staff alongside Laimer and manager Vincent Kompany. Alas, amid Madrid’s chaotic outcry, this mature response went largely unnoticed once again.

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