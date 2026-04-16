The decision to show Eduardo Camavinga a yellow-red card—seen by Real Madrid as the decisive factor in their defeat in Munich—has sparked considerable debate. Some argue that the rules were applied strictly yet correctly, which is factually accurate; others counter that referee Vincic lacked tact, claiming his decision was overly harsh and proved decisive.

In the cold light of analysis, though, the late dismissal of the Frenchman hardly alters the bigger picture: Real Madrid had already profited from several contentious calls earlier in the contest. Until that point, the only side genuinely disadvantaged by controversial decisions was Bayern, not Madrid, who ended the game seething.

Güler’s free-kick goal that made it 2-0, for example, followed only the slightest touch by Konrad Laimer on Brahim Díaz—a decision that was both unjustified and at odds with Vincic’s previous calls. Earlier, he had already overlooked a clear foul by Vinicius Junior on Joshua Kimmich in the ninth minute and, even after the Brazilian shoved the Bayern player to the ground, limited himself to a warning instead of showing Vinicius a deserved third yellow card that would have ruled him out of a potential semi-final.

Controversy also marred Madrid’s third goal: Josip Stanisic was floored by Antonio Rüdiger’s robust body check, leaving the Bayern defender unable to track the subsequent break down his wing. Vincic stood only a few metres away and took no action; once the goal had been scored, VAR could no longer intervene because Munich had enjoyed two subsequent possessions, both of which they surrendered, the second through an uncharacteristically sloppy touch from Harry Kane.

None of this was acknowledged by Real’s officials, who instead unleashed a tirade of vitriol. Like a spoilt child, the club looked for culprits everywhere but within. Camavinga, already on a yellow card, could easily have been booked again for repeated time-wasting, and his needless foul later left Real a man down.

Yet such behaviour is par for the course in Madrid: self-indulgence has been a thread running through the club for years. From the stubborn boycott of the 2024 Ballon d’Or, through the unfair—and at times pathetic—behaviour of some players on the pitch, to the ever-present blame-shifting onto referees whenever decisions don’t go their way.