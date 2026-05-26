'Ready to give everything they have to represent the U.S.' - Mauricio Pochettino confirms USMNT's 26-player squad for World Cup

The USMNT's squad was reported on heavily over the weekend, with the entire squad revealed by the Guardian on Saturday. Those reports ended up being spot on as Pochettino made it all official on Tuesday in New York. In total, the squad features 13 returning players from the 2022 tournament, including eight players who started all four games. That also means 13 players will be heading to the World Cup for the very first time.

It's worth noting, though, that the roster won't be officially locked in until it is submitted to FIFA, which has set a deadline of June 1 for teams to finalize their squads. Once that list is submitted, players can be replaced up until 24 hours before the USMNT's group stage opener.