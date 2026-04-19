Rayan Cherki is coming for Arsenal! Devilish playmaker is Man City's greatest weapon against Mikel Arteta's plan to shut up shop in title showdown

Fewer goals have been scored per game this season compared to last, while the average number of passes per game has fallen, as has the number of direct attacks. Meanwhile, the number of goals scored from set-pieces has increased and the number of long throws per game has more than doubled. The amount of time the ball is in play has also fallen.
Premier League leaders Arsenal are the team most people blame for these unwanted trends, with Mikel Arteta prioritising power over style in his pursuit of the club's first title in 22 years.
It has meant that many neutrals are backing Manchester City in Sunday’s do-or-die title showdown as they still stand for attacking football and excitement. And one player more than other embodies why people are falling for City again, despite their utter dominance and the continued questions over their 115 charges. Step forward, Rayan Cherki…