'Rasmus Hojlund’s form speaks for itself' - Denmark boss Brian Riemer admits making 'compromise' by including struggling Man Utd striker in latest national team squad

R. HoejlundManchester UnitedDenmarkB. Riemer

Brian Riemer has admitted to making a "compromise" by picking struggling Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund in his latest Denmark squad.

  • Riemer explained decision to select Hojlund in Denmark squad
  • Hojlund has not scored in last 20 matches
  • Denmark face Portugal in Nations League quarter-finals
