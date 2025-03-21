Raphinha reveals he nearly QUIT Barcelona after not 'feeling mentally comfortable' as Ballon d'Or frontrunner reveals Hansi Flick changed his mind over transfer
Raphinha revealed he nearly quit Barcelona after not "feeling mentally comfortable" but a call from Hansi Flick changed his mind.
- Barcelona were ready to sell Raphinha last summer
- Arrival of Flick helped him earn a fresh lease of life
- Has been in sensational form this campaign for the Catalans