From LA Galaxy to Chivas USA, Tampa Bay Mutiny to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami: All 32 MLS franchises in league history - ranked

Ahead of what is poised to be a landmark 30th MLS season, GOAL offers the definitive ranking of every club in league history

The 2025 MLS season begins this week, marking the 30th year of the top-flight soccer league in the U.S. Over its three decades of existence, it has grown exponentially. The initial 10 teams multiplied rapidly and - although there have been some relocations and foldings over the years - the league is now comfortably at 30 teams, with expansion-side San Diego FC set to begin play this weekend.

As it turns 30, MLS could have a landmark season. In Lionel Messi, they have an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner - and arguably the best to ever kick a ball. Also on MLS rosters are France's all-time leading scorer in Olivier Giroud and a scattering of other European legends. But this is no longer a league of foreign imports.

Yes, there will always be room for the big names from afar, but MLS has now become a self-sustaining league. Talent can be developed and sold off - or, even better, purchased, worked on, and then moved for profit. There is a clear business model here. And in recent years, winning sides have been rewarded for following it. Homegrown talent is now instrumental.

The timing couldn’t be better. The league has consistently grown along with the rise of soccer in North America, helping to propel it. From developing dedicated fan bases and winning silverware to establishing elite youth academies, signing era-defining players, investing in the transfer market, and crafting memorable marketing campaigns, MLS teams have forged unique identities across the U.S. and Canada.

Which makes this the ideal time to take a look at every club in the league. Ever. Some, such as LA Galaxy, have checked all of the boxes. Newcomers such as LAFC and Atlanta United are getting there - and paving the way for what a modern franchise should look like. However, there are also clubs that have underwhelmed when it comes to investing in various parts of their franchises.

Factoring in on-field success, transfer business, branding, global appeal, and youth development, among other intangibles, GOAL US offers the definitive ranking of every club in MLS history.

Note: San Diego FC are a 2025 MLS expansion side and have yet to play a game, and therefore not ranked.