Rangers pay tribute to 25-year-old fan who died after Europa League clash against Benfica

Getty ImagesSoham MukherjeeRangers pay tribute to 25-year-old fan who died after Europa League clash against BenficaRangersEuropa LeagueFan storiesBenfica vs RangersBenficaRangers paid tribute to 25-year-old fan, Thomas McAllister, who died after attending the club's Europa League last-16 clash with Benfica in Lisbon.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMcAllister in Lisbon to support RangersPassed away in the Portuguese cityThe reason of death is not yet known