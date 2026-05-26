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Rangers & Callum Doyle pose problem Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac have never experienced as Wrexham wait on another transfer window to open
The price of Championship success
For the first time since the Hollywood takeover, Wrexham are heading into a summer where they might struggle to retain their best players. While interest in their stars has been a constant theme during their meteoric rise through the leagues, the club is now operating at a level where Premier League sides and European giants can offer platforms and financial incentives that are difficult to ignore.
Phil Parkinson has already been vocal about the need to bolster the squad, admitting that "Wrexham must improve its squad" to navigate what promises to be a brutal Championship field next season.
With relegated Premier League sides like Wolves, Burnley, and West Ham dropping down with significant parachute payments, the pressure is on the Welsh side to not only recruit talent but to build a fortress around their current roster.
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The Callum Doyle conundrum
At the heart of Wrexham's defensive solidity this season was Callum Doyle. The 22-year-old, who joined for from Manchester City, enjoyed a sensational campaign that saw him sweep the club’s end-of-season awards, including being named both Young Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season. His inclusion in the Championship Team of the Season has inevitably alerted several top-flight clubs.
Speaking after the draw with Middlesbrough on the final day of the season, Wrexham captain Dom Hyam admitted the club might find it hard to keep Doyle this summer. He said: “He’s a really quality player. I think he’s got everything. He’s technically so calm. He’s a beast as well, and he’s young. I think that’ll unfortunately attract some big clubs. It’s obviously out of our hands, but he’s got a big future.”
Rangers interest in Josh Windass
It isn't just the young prospects attracting attention; veteran forward Josh Windass is also the subject of intense speculation. After a productive campaign that yielded 17 goals and six assists across all competitions, the 32-year-old was named the club’s Player of the Season.
This form has reportedly caught the eye of Scottish giants Rangers, now managed by Windass' former Sheffield Wednesday mentor Danny Rohl.
Windass arrived as a free agent last summer, meaning any potential sale would represent "pure profit" from a financial standpoint. However, losing an experienced leader and a primary source of goals would be a massive blow to Parkinson’s plans. While reports suggest there is currently "nothing to report" regarding a formal bid from Ibrox, the link between the player and his former manager remains a persistent talking point.
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Managing the transfer exodus
The interest doesn't stop with Doyle and Windass. Midfielder Lewis O’Brien, another 2025 arrival from Nottingham Forest, is being linked with a move to Hull City. With the Tigers’ transfer embargo set to be lifted next month, Wrexham might find it difficult to resist a bid that allows them to recoup their initial investment or even turn a profit on the 27-year-old.