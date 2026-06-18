Official: Rangers confirm Derek McInnes as new manager after spectacular season at Hearts as Danny Rohl leaves for Austrian giants

McInnes arrives at Rangers after managerial spells with St Johnstone, Bristol City, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Hearts. The 54-year-old is fully aware of the expectations that come with the role.

"It is a real honour to become the manager of Rangers Football Club," McInnes said. "It is no secret that I grew up a Rangers supporter, and I am convinced this is the right time to take on this prestigious role given the club’s structure, and leadership from Andrew, the Board, and Jim.

"The demands here are clear, and our supporters rightfully have high expectations. It is up to me, my staff and my players to meet those expectations, and have this club performing as it should.

"There is a lot of hard work ahead, but already the preparations have begun, and I am looking forward to meeting the current squad in the coming weeks and welcoming some new faces."