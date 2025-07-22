Raheem Sterling set for fresh start abroad with Champions League club as Chelsea set low asking price after failed Arsenal loan R. Sterling Chelsea Transfers Arsenal Premier League Champions League

Raheem Sterling is all set to leave Chelsea this summer to make a fresh start outside England after a failed loan move to Arsenal in the 2024-25 campaign. The English winger did not score a single Premier League and made only seven starts in the English top-flight for the Gunners. He returned to Stamford Bridge at the end of his loan spell, but was not picked in the Blues' Club World Cup squad.