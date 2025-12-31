Raheem Sterling to FULHAM?! Cottagers consider eye-catching January move for Chelsea misfit

In a new report from TEAMtalk, Fulham are believed to be plotting a move for Sterling, who - alongside defender Axel Disasi and striker David Datro Fofana - is among a group of unwanted players who are currently training away from the Chelsea first team squad.

The report claims Chelsea are prepared to cover a huge part of Sterling’s reported £325,000-a-week wages in an attempt to push through his exit in the winter transfer window.

However, the report concludes by saying Fulham are prioritising a second bid for PSV Eindhoven striker Ricardo Pepi after The Athletic previously revealed the club’s £26 million (€29.7m/$34.9m) opening offer was rejected earlier this week.

USMNT forward Pepi, 22, has been in fine form for Eredivisie leaders PSV this season, scoring 10 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions. He also netted 17 times in 28 games in 2024-25.