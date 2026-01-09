Raheem Sterling considering terminating 'prison' contract with Chelsea as Napoli emerge as potential destination for forgotten winger

Napoli have reignited their interest in Sterling as the Englishman looks for a way out of Stamford Bridge. The winger has been completely frozen out at Chelsea since the beginning of the season, having not featured since his loan spell at Arsenal concluded at the end of the previous Premier League campaign.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Sterling is now seriously intent on leaving London and is looking to resolve a princely contract that has effectively become a "prison" for his career. At 31, the forward is desperate to return to action, and his profile as a versatile attacker appeals to the Napoli hierarchy.

Sterling was a target for the Serie A club during the summer window, and his name has returned to the background as sporting director Giovanni Manna evaluates low-cost opportunities to bolster the squad. However, any move is contingent on Napoli navigating a complex January window defined by strict financial constraints.