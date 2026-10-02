'Something special!' - Rafael Leao reveals emotion after taking Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic No.7 shirt

Leao has opened up on the overwhelming emotions he experienced after wearing Portugal's famous number seven shirt. The iconic jersey was recently vacated following Ronaldo's departure from the national team camp.

Stepping into the spotlight, Leao donned the legendary number during Thursday's UEFA Nations League clash. The change clearly inspired the squad, as Portugal secured a thrilling 4-2 victory against Denmark.

Usually seen wearing the number 17 for his country, the Galatasaray attacker was granted the opportunity to take on the most famous shirt in Portuguese football history. It was a massive moment for a player who has always looked up to the legendary forward.