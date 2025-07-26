VIDEO: Rafael Leao replicates Diogo Jota's celebration in touching tribute to late Portugal team-mate after scoring outrageous goal for AC Milan against Liverpool

Rafael Leao paid a touching tribute to compatriot and Liverpool star Diogo Jota, who, along with his brother Andre Silva tragically past away on July 3 in a car crash in Spain. Leao scored an outrageous goal in the pre-season friendly between AC Milan and the Reds in Hong Kong and then gestured 20 with his hand to indicate Jota's jersey number at Anfield.

Leao broke the deadlock against Liverpool

Paid a touching tribute to compatriot Jota

AC Milan beat Liverpool 4-2 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱