Rafael Leao opens on devastating impact of Diogo Jota death in Portugal dressing room

Speaking in an emotional interview with CBS, Leao reflected on the personal moments that defined Jota’s personality. He said: “Everyone cared about him. Even if sometimes he was in his corner talking with his wife or kids. But he was a good team-mate and always wanted to help everyone, even me sometimes. Sometimes I used to ask him for a few things and he would also ask me for tickets for his family. To come to AC Milan to watch some games.”

The depth of feeling for Jota was evident during his funeral in July, which saw a massive gathering of footballing figures pay their respects. Portugal team-mates Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Neves were all in attendance, alongside former Liverpool colleague Fabinho. The presence of Porto president Andre Villas-Boas and national team manager Roberto Martinez underscored the impact Jota had across every level of the Portuguese game.