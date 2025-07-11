Esperance de Tunis v Chelsea FC: Group D - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

How questionable discipline and 'poor' training performances convinced Chelsea to sell Noni Madueke as £50m transfer to Arsenal nears completion

N. MaduekeChelseaTransfersPremier LeagueArsenal

Chelsea were reportedly convinced to sell Noni Madueke owing to his questionable discipline and 'poor' training performances. The 23-year-old, known for his flair and versatility in wide positions, is on the verge of sealing a high-profile switch across London after both clubs reportedly agreed on a transfer fee in the region of £52 million.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Madueke set for fresh challenge in north London
  • Already agreed five-year deal with Gunners
  • Dip in training performances forced Chelsea to push him out
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches