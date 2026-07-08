PSG star snubs Real Madrid interest to sign contract extension

Ruiz seemed destined to enter the final year of his current deal, alerting some of the biggest clubs in Europe. However, according to French outlet RMC Sport, PSG have secured the future of the midfielder who originally joined from Napoli for a €22.5 million fee in 2022.

Journalist Fabrice Hawkins provided an update on social media, saying that Ruiz has already committed to a one-year deal with an option to extend for a further 12 months.