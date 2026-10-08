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PSG face major stadium crisis as ambitious 70,000-seat Parc des Princes expansion plan hits massive legal roadblock
PSG stadium plans face major hurdle
PSG are increasingly likely to remain at the Parc des Princes in the future. The club considers purchasing and expanding their historic home as the preferred path forward if the City of Paris agrees to sell. However, their ambition to transform the stadium into a modern 70,000-seat arena is set to be far more complicated than initially expected. The duration and scale of the required building work would be colossal.
- AFP
Controversial plan to destroy iconic roof
Renowned architectural firm Populous has recommended destroying the legendary roof of the Parc des Princes. This dramatic step is seen as almost inevitable to significantly increase the size of the stands and reach the 70,000 capacity target.
The proposal has sparked intense backlash from those close to Roger Taillibert, the original architect who designed the stadium. Taillibert, who passed away in 2019, always wished for the arena to be preserved in its original form.
"The Parc des Princes is a unique construction that is part of the history of architecture," explained heritage architect Nicolas Buisson, as per Foot01. "Touching the pillars completely distorts the image of the building. We can work more finely on the project and find another way."
Unique bowl architecture limits expansion options
The stadium's distinctive bowl design has historically made any spectacular expansion incredibly difficult. Previous ideas centred around digging into the ground to lower the pitch, which would allow for higher stands without altering the roofline.
However, recent architectural advancements have opened the door for a complete rebuild of the stands. The challenge now lies in balancing these new possibilities with the preservation of the stadium's historic character.
If architects are banned from altering the roof, they fear the maximum capacity will be capped at just 60,000 seats. This restriction creates a major dilemma for the club.
- AFP
Legal threats could delay stadium project
Limiting the capacity to 60,000 seats may not be worth the massive financial investment for Qatar Sports Investments. The ownership group faces a difficult decision regarding the viability of the entire expansion project.
They must also navigate a potential legal minefield. Taillibert’s daughter, acting as a rights holder, could take the club to court if the new architectural plans distort her father’s original work.
Any legal battle would result in a massive loss of time for PSG. The club must now carefully weigh their options before committing to a final architectural direction.
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