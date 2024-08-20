PSG at risk of potential Champions League EXPULSION as Kylian Mbappe makes contact with UEFA & LFP over alleged €55m unpaid wages prior to Real Madrid transfer
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly running the risk of Champions League expulsion as result of their €55m unpaid wages dispute with Kylian Mbappe.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- World Cup winner left Parc des Princes as free agent
- Now a 'Galactico' at Santiago Bernabeu
- Fighting legal case with Ligue 1 title holders