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PSG and Premier League giants on red alert as Eduardo Camavinga considers Real Madrid future amid lack of regular starts
European giants monitor Bernabeu situation
Camavinga’s future at Real Madrid is becoming increasingly blurred. Reports from AS suggest that while no final decisions have been made by either the player or the club, the current situation at Valdebebas has sparked serious reflection. This period of uncertainty has not gone unnoticed, with Paris Saint-Germain and several Premier League heavyweights reportedly placing the midfielder on their radars.
In England, the appeal of the Premier League is said to be a significant draw for the Frenchman, whose physical attributes and tactical flexibility are seen as a perfect fit for the high-intensity division. Meanwhile, PSG view the Cabinda-born star as the potential 'cherry on top' for a midfield that already boasts talent like Vitinha and Joao Neves.
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Frustration over inconsistent role
A series of unfortunate injuries has disrupted Camavinga’s rhythm this season. However, even when fully fit, he has struggled to nail down a place in the starting XI. His versatility has become something of a hindrance as he continues to be shifted between holding midfield, false winger and even left-back.
The 23-year-old has made 34 appearances this term, but he often finds himself on the bench when the biggest games arrive. Under the leadership of Alvaro Arbeloa, who took charge following the dismissal of Xabi Alonso in January, the preferred midfield axis has frequently featured Thiago Pitarch and Aurelien Tchouameni. This secondary role has reportedly left the former Rennes prodigy feeling dissatisfied with his current status in the squad.
Potential summer exit looms
The atmosphere within the Madrid dressing room is reportedly shifting, with a growing feeling among team-mates that Camavinga could seek a departure this summer. His lack of clear progression into a leadership role on the pitch has led to suggestions that Real Madrid would be willing to listen to offers in the region of €50m (£43.7m/$57m) for the player. The timing is particularly sensitive given the upcoming World Cup. Camavinga’s limited minutes in Madrid have already translated to a reduced role with the French national team, where he managed only 30 minutes during the recent international break.
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PSG interest reignited
PSG’s interest in the midfielder is far from a new development. The Ligue 1 champions have been admirers of Camavinga since his breakout performance as a 16-year-old for Rennes against them in 2019. While Real Madrid eventually won the race for his signature in 2021, the interest from Paris never truly faded. Now, with the midfielder's future looking increasingly unclear, they are ready to reignite their pursuit.
As the season enters its final stages, the pressure is on both the player and the club to find a resolution. Whether Camavinga can fight his way back into a starting role or if he will choose to headline a major summer overhaul remains to be seen. With the Premier League and PSG waiting in the wings, the ball is firmly in Real Madrid’s court to decide if they are ready to let such a high-profile talent leave the Bernabeu.