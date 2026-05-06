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Mark Doyle

PSG player ratings vs Bayern Munich: The Champions League repeat is on! Khvicha Kvaratskhelia runs riot while Ousmane Dembele does the business to book trip to Budapest

Player ratings
Paris Saint-Germain
K. Kvaratskhelia
O. Dembele
Champions League
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Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain are one step away from retaining their Champions League crown after holding Bayern Munich to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their semi-final to triumph 6-5 on aggregate. After last week's nine-goal thriller at Parc des Princes, neutrals all across the globe were hoping to witness another all-time classic between two teams blessed with fantastic forward lines.

However, after stunning their hosts with a third-minute opener from Ousmane Dembele, which came after outstanding work down the left wing from the irrepressible Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, PSG proved that they can defend too.

Bayern threw absolutely everything at the reigning champions, but they only managed to find a way through a defence magnificently marshalled by Marquinhos in injury time, when Harry Kane fired home after being picked out in the penalty area by Alphonso Davies.

GOAL ranks all of the PSG players on show as Luis Enrique's men set up a fascinating final with Arsenal in Budapest, as the Parisians look to win their second European Cup just 12 months after lifting their first...


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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Matvey Safonov (7/10):

    A solid showing from Safonov. He made five saves in total and there was nothing he could have done about Kane's consolation goal.

    Warren Zaire-Emery (7/10):

    Selected at right-back with Hakimi unavailable through injury, and although he struggled at times against Diaz, he stuck to his task well and even created a couple of chances at the other end of the field.

    Marquinhos (7/10):

    After being given the run around by Diaz & Co. last week, the skipper responded with a wonderfully disciplined and determined defensive display. The Brazilian was particularly strong in the air and led by example from start to finish.

    Willian Pacho (6/10):

    A little sloppy with his passing at times but strong in the tackle throughout, repeatedly regaining possession for his team, while he also made several vital clearances. Will have been disappointed with losing Kane late on, though.

    Nuno Mendes (7/10):

    Olise once again caused the Portuguese all sorts of problems early on and Mendes - who was booked for a wild challenge on the winger - was lucky to stay on the field after a clear handball as the referee had spotted an earlier offence by Laimer. However, credit where it's due, Mendes ended up almost completely nullifying the threat posed by his nemesis.

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    Midfield

    Joao Neves (7/10):

    Looked fortunate to get away with a handball in the box, but it was totally unintentional. The Portuguese lost possession more times than he would have liked, but he put in a serious shift and drew a fine save out of Neuer with a good header after a terrifically timed run to the back post.

    Vitinha (8/10):

    Struck Neves on the arm with a poorly hit clearance in the first half, but he was excellent for the most part and created four chances with his pinpoint passing. Also made a very timely intervention to stop Musiala from scoring.

    Fabian Ruiz (7/10):

    The Spaniard's return to full fitness has been such a plus for PSG. His passing was a little off at times, but Ruiz played the fantastic first-time ball that released Kvaratskhelia for the game's opening goal, while he also won a number of big challenges.


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    Attack

    Ousmane Dembele (7/10):

    May have missed an excellent early opportunity in the first leg, but he made no mistake here with an emphatic finish from Kvaratskhelia's low cross. Faded the longer the game went on, though, and was replaced midway through the second half.

    Desire Doue (7/10):

    Unusually ineffective showing during a first half in which he failed to create a single chance or get off a shot at goal after being deployed as a central striker. However, he was much livelier after the restart and almost scored a sensational solo goal.

    Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (8/10):

    Teed up Dembele for the opener with a perfect cutback after a terrific exchange on halfway with Ruiz on halfway. The Georgian was simply unstoppable in one-v-ones. Just a joy to watch - and he works so hard too.

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  • FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Semi Final Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Bradley Barcola (6/10):

    Came on for Dembele but wasted the one half-chance that came his way with a poorly struck shot from the edge of the area.

    Lucas Hernandez (N/A):

    Introduced with less than 15 minutes to go as Luis Enrique looked to shut up shop.

    Lucas Beraldo (N/A):

    Part of a defensive double-substitution with Hernandez.

    Senny Mayulu (N/A):

    Brought on in the dying minutes.

    Luis Enrique (7/10):

    Proved he can pretty much do it all from a tactical perspective by masterminding a classic away performance in continental competition after winning last week's shootout in Paris. Took a bit of a risk picking Zaire-Emery at right-back but it worked out well, while his team's overall work-rate was fantastic - and that's down to this remarkable motivator of men.

Ligue 1
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