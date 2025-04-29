PSG player ratings vs Arsenal: Gigi Donnarumma and Ousmane Dembele heroics secure priceless first-leg lead as Joao Neves puts Declan Rice to shame in Champions League semi-final

Luis Enrique's men once again showcased their strength in every area of the pitch by silencing the Emirates on Tuesday

Ousmane Dembele's early goal proved decisive, but it was really Gigi Donnarumma and Joao Neves that Paris Saint-Germain had to thank for earning them a 1-0 over Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

There were less than four minutes on the clock when Dembele silenced the Emirates by sending the ball bouncing past David Raya after being picked out on the edge of the area by Khvicha Kvartskhelia - the 27th pass in a stunning team move.

Of course, from the Gunners' perspective, it was a desperately poor goal to give away, with Declan Rice twice at fault for getting caught in no man's land, but the home side could - and definitely would - have drawn level had it not been for Donnarumma, who made two sensational stops either side of half-time.

In the end, though, Arsenal were lucky to only lose by a solitary goal, with substitutes Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos both missing gilt-edged opportunities to pile more misery on Mikel Arteta's men.

Below, GOAL rates all of the PSG players on show as the prodigiously gifted Neves laid the foundations for a massive away win by showing Rice what a complete midfielder really looks like...