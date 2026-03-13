PSG set to wrap up raft of key contract extensions - including head coach Luis Enrique to end exit rumours

According to Le Parisien, the club is moving swiftly to secure the futures of its most influential figures. Extensions for Fabian Ruiz, Bradley Barcola, and Luis Enrique are high on the agenda. While Ruiz's deal is reportedly finalised and Barcola's is nearing completion, a "sort of agreement in principle" has been reached with Luis Enrique. However, the situation remains different for Ousmane Dembele, as formal negotiations regarding his future have not yet commenced.