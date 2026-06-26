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PSG consider expanding Parc des Princes after Champions League winners reopen talks to purchase stadium
PSG's expansion plans gain momentum
Following a crucial Paris Council vote, the municipality officially granted a mandate to resume structural discussions regarding the sale of the stadium to the club. A 90-minute steering committee meeting at Paris City Hall, co-chaired by Paris Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire and PSG chief executive Victoriano Melero, established the general framework for the ongoing project studies this week. According to L'Equipe, the Parisian outfit is actively exploring technical simulations to expand the current 48,000-seat venue into a modern arena capable of hosting between 60,000 and 70,000 spectators.
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Official statement outlines scope
The City of Paris has formally established the parameters of the transaction, ensuring all municipal and sporting departments work in tandem. Technical experts are now collaborating to evaluate the local infrastructure, assessing how a larger stadium footprint will integrate into the existing residential district.
An official statement from the City of Paris explained: "The discussions made it possible to align on the general context of the project and present the scope of the studies underway. This work will focus specifically on the stadium, its surroundings, mobility, the usage of the sector, as well as the future development outlook for the Porte de Saint-Cloud."
Political alliance secures mandate
The resumption of formal property negotiations required strategic political manoeuvring after the initial proposal faced stiff scepticism from local Green Party factions. To bypass this resistance, negotiators had to secure vital backing from the right-wing opposition to comfortably register 106 out of 163 council votes. While cross-party consensus remains solid regarding keeping the club at its spiritual home, executing the final transaction remains a complex administrative hurdle for the board.
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Weekly technical sessions scheduled
Stakeholders from all involved institutions will now meet every Wednesday to hash out the intricate details surrounding the financial valuation and building logistics. The proposed stadium expansion would finally elevate the Champions League winners into a tier alongside Europe's elite clubs regarding matchday revenue generation. However, any definitive agreement remains entirely subject to a final, legally binding Council vote once the independent valuation studies are completed.