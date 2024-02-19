PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi makes telling Kylian Mbappe admission behind closed doors as Real Madrid move edges closer

GettyRitabrata BanerjeePSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi makes telling Kylian Mbappe admission behind closed doors as Real Madrid move edges closerKylian MbappeParis Saint-GermainTransfersLigue 1LaLigaReal MadridPSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi has finally accepted that Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid in the summer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAl-Khelaifi admitted Mbappe will leave PSGInstructed PSG not to offer a new contract to MbappeWill be unveiled as Real Madrid player in July