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PSG and Aston Villa agree Lucas Digne deal as France star nears bargain move to European champions
Release clause triggered for Villa star
PSG have officially informed Aston Villa that they intend to pay Digne's release clause. The 32-year-old France international has become a top priority for Luis Enrique, as the club looks to bolster its defensive options ahead of a massive campaign following their recent European success.
According to The Athletic, the deal marks a swift piece of business for the back-to-back Champions League winners. Despite Digne being under contract at Villa Park until 2028, the clause – set at approximately €10m – made him an irresistible bargain for the Parisian side looking for experienced reinforcements.
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Villa priorities shift towards Maatsen at left-back
The Villans' boss Unai Emery leaned heavily on Digne throughout last season, handing him the nod for 32 Premier League outings and 11 appearances in Villa's triumphant Europa League run, including the showpiece final itself. Yet for all that regular game time, the club's long-term planning at left-back centres on Ian Maatsen, the 24-year-old understudy who has emerged as the preferred option going forward.
That shift in thinking is already shaping Villa's transfer business, with the club holding discussions with AC Milan over a deal for Pervis Estupinan, formerly of Brighton, as they look to add further depth behind Maatsen.
Leaving Villa Park on a high
If the move is completed as expected, Digne will leave Birmingham with his head held high. Having joined Villa from Everton in 2022, he played a crucial role in the club's recent resurgence and continental success. Digne would leave Aston Villa as an Europa League winner, a fitting end to his time in the Midlands.
According to RMC Sport, Digne is in line for a three-year deal with PSG, which are looking to continue their dominance both domestically and in Europe. The move could see Digne face his former club almost immediately, as PSG are slated to square off against the Villans in the UEFA Super Cup on August 12.
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Tielemans also edging closer to Old Trafford exit
Villa are also facing the prospect of losing Youri Tielemans this summer; the midfielder is in advanced talks over a move to Manchester United. Tielemans similarly has a release clause in his contract, set at £35m, leaving Villa with little power to keep hold of the Belgium international should United choose to trigger it, as the Red Devils look to wrap up the deal before the start of pre-season.
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