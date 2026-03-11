PSG and Chelsea face off again: from the transfer market to corporate strategies, a comparison between two different models

PSG has been the undisputed star of its own league for years. Coaches and players have come and gone, but the Parisians have always managed to triumph in Ligue 1 over the years, with the exception of the 2017 and 2021 seasons. Otherwise, it has been a no-contest. The Champions League record, however, is quite different. Before the change in management, the Parisians had accumulated a series of repeated eliminations in the quarter-finals and round of 16. In 2021 and 2024, they were stopped in the semi-finals, and in 2020 in the final, before their long-awaited first success in 2025.

Chelsea's path has been more up and down, with great successes followed by great declines. Already in 2012, the Blues finished sixth, the year of their first Champions League victory. The decline was followed by two Premier League wins in 2015 and 2017, interspersed with a disappointing tenth place and another fifth place in 2018. In 2021, the Londoners treated themselves to another exploit with the second Champions League title in the club's history, managing to snatch only fourth place in the league. From 2022/2023, there was a further decline in results, resulting in twelfth place, followed by sixth place in 2024 and a revival under Maresca, who led the club to two titles (Conference and Club World Cup) and back to the Champions League.