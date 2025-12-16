PSG agree to pay €60m to Kylian Mbappe but refuse to rule out appeal after court rules in favour of Real Madrid star

The court’s ruling provides a forensic breakdown of exactly what PSG withheld from the French captain during the spring of 2024, as relations between player and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi collapsed. The total sum is comprised of unpaid wages, a loyalty bonus, and an 'ethics' bonus, along with the associated holiday pay for each element.

The largest portion of the judgment relates to the final instalment of his signing bonus. The tribunal ordered PSG to pay €36,666,680 gross as the third instalment of this bonus. Additionally, the club must pay €3,666,666 in paid leave (holiday pay) attached to this specific instalment.

Furthermore, the court confirmed that Mbappé was not paid his standard salary for the final three months of his contract. PSG have been ordered to pay €17,250,000 in back pay covering the wages for April, May, and June 2024. This also incurs a holiday pay charge of €1,725,000.

Perhaps most ironically, given the accusations of "bad faith" thrown by the club, the court ordered the payment of the so-called "ethics bonus." This clause, standard in many modern football contracts, rewards players for good behaviour and upholding the club's values. The court awarded Mbappé €1.5m for the ethics bonuses of April, May, and June 2024, plus €150,000 in associated paid leave.