PSG star Achraf Hakimi forced off in tears after brutal foul by Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz just weeks before AFCON as ex-Liverpool man makes unwanted Champions League history with red card

Luis Enrique spoke about his team's defeat after the game. He told Canal+: "At 11 against 11, Bayern were stronger, without a doubt. We gave the opposition some very nice gifts in the first half. We could have conceded more. In the second half, it was different because we had an extra player. Consequences? I can't talk about the future. We know our schedule is the worst. The next few will be difficult."

Hakimi wasn't the only PSG player to suffer injury against Bayern. Talisman Ousmane Dembele also went off in the first half, and Luis Enrique offered a brief update on his condition: "I don't know. I think it has nothing to do with the previous injury. It's something new. We need to be very careful, we're looking to improve the players' condition."