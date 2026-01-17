Protesting Chelsea fans chant Enzo Maresca's name in show of anger against owners BlueCo - including supporters who travelled 11,000km from Malaysia to join rally outside Stamford Bridge

in the build-up to his departure, Maresca said he felt his position was "untenable" amid disagreements over player management, transfers and a perceived lack of internal support following public comments and was relieved of his job on the first day of 2026. Liam Rosenior was quickly appointed as Maresca's successor, signing a long-term contract until 2032, his hiring was facilitated by the fact that he was the manager of Strasbourg, another club within the BlueCo ownership consortium.

Rosenior is known as a progressive, forward-thinking coach who champions a possession-based style of play and has a strong record in developing young players, which aligns with the club owners' philosophy. His appointment was viewed as an internal solution to restore stability and follow a consistent footballing vision. But the move greatly annoyed fans.