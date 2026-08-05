Promising 15-year-old footballer killed in mistaken identity shooting after match

According to a report by NeedToKnow, da Silva was mistakenly shot and killed in Maceió, Brazil, on Saturday. Da Silva had just finished playing a game in the Taça das Grotas amateur football tournament.

Police investigators believe the attack was carried out by members of rival drug trafficking gangs, and authorities stressed that Da Silva had absolutely no involvement in any criminal activity. Several other individuals were also hit by gunfire during the tragic incident. Da Silva was immediately taken to hospital but sadly succumbed to his injuries. The sudden loss has deeply affected his relatives, who are now struggling to comprehend the senseless violence that claimed his life.