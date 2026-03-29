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'The process has begun' - Marseille confirm plan for new investment to rival PSG
McCourt hunts for strategic partners
In a revealing interview with the Journal du Dimanche, McCourt has opened the door for fresh capital to arrive at the Velodrome. The Boston-based tycoon, who took control of the Ligue 1 giants in 2016, admitted that reaching the next level of competition will require more than just his current resources. McCourt was transparent about his ambitions for the club's financial future. "The next level and, hopefully, the highest level, will require additional investment. We want to find the right strategic partner to achieve this," he stated.
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Reaching the top of the hierarchy
Beyond the financial restructuring, the immediate priority for the club is filling the vacuum at the top of the executive hierarchy. Following the departure of president Pablo Longoria earlier this season, McCourt is actively vetting candidates to lead the club into its next era. He confirmed that "the process has indeed begun" and that the club is looking for a specific type of leader to handle the unique pressure of Marseille. "My preference is for someone who knows France and Marseille well, because I think it is crucial to understand the club's culture," McCourt explained. "The person must also be a major, experienced manager."
Benatia departure confirmed for June
Marseille’s front office will see further upheaval this summer with the confirmed exit of Mehdi Benatia. The former Morocco international, who has been serving as the club's sports director, will officially leave his post once the season ends. While McCourt had previously convinced him to stay during a mid-season crisis, the decision for a clean break has now been finalised. McCourt confirmed the sports director's situation, noting that Benatia is currently serving out his notice period which runs through June. "Medhi is an excellent sporting director. He will stay until the end of the season, and then it will be over. That is his wish, and that is what we have agreed upon," McCourt said.
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A defiant look at the OM project
Despite the recent turbulence and the frequent changes in leadership, McCourt remains steadfast in his belief that the club has progressed significantly during his tenure. He dismissed critics by pointing toward the long-term stability he has tried to provide compared to the era before his arrival. "Sport is complicated, I live it daily at a professional level for over twenty years," McCourt reflected. "But when I look at where OM was when I bought it and where it is now, it's night and day."