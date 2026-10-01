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Moataz Elgammal

'There isn't a problem' - Ousmane Dembele breaks his silence on reported fallout with Kylian Mbappe over Ballon d'Or 'chosen one' comments

O. Dembele
K. Mbappe
France vs Italy
France
Italy
UEFA Nations League A
Paris Saint-Germain
Real Madrid

Ousmane Dembele has firmly dismissed rumours of a fallout with France team-mate Kylian Mbappe following comments regarding the upcoming Ballon d'Or ceremony. Speculation suggested a frosty relationship had developed between the pair after Mbappe spoke to the media, but Dembele insists their close friendship remains completely intact as they reunite on international duty this week.

  • Shutting down the noise

    Speaking ahead of a UEFA Nations League match against Italy on Friday, Dembele addressed the reported tension. Reports previously claimed a distance had emerged between Dembele and Mbappe, describing the situation as frosty.

    However, Dembele quickly rejected these claims when asked if he was still friends with Mbappe. "We have spoken. We are next to each other on the table. There isn’t a problem," Dembele said ahead of the match. Dembele made it absolutely clear that their personal relationship has not been damaged by the media scrutiny surrounding them.

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    The chosen one debate

    The rift originated from an interview Mbappe gave to France Football regarding this year's Ballon d'Or. Mbappe discussed their contrasting careers, stating: "He has always been seen as a talented player; I have always been seen as the chosen one."

    Dembele subsequently offered a response during an interview with Ligue 1 Plus. "I have always been at the back of the class, working hard. In my whole career, I haven’t said a word. I have worked a lot. As I said, I was never the chosen one, but I worked and, last year, I was rewarded for a fantastic year with PSG, and this year, we will see, without pressure, calm," Dembele explained.

  • Focusing on the pitch

    Despite the ongoing narrative, Dembele refused to entertain the drama any further during the latest national team camp.

    Dembele, who may wear the captain’s armband in the absence of Mbappe against Italy, insists he is only focused on football. "I’m not going to comment on all of these stories; I don’t want to comment on them. These are little squabbles on social media. At 29 years old, I am not commenting on it. I am focused on what is happening on the pitch," Dembele stated.

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    Looking ahead under Zidane

    France have a crucial clash against Italy on Friday, marking the beginning of a new era as Zinedine Zidane takes charge of his first match as manager. With the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London looming later this month, both Dembele and Mbappe will be eager to let their performances do the talking on the international stage.

UEFA Nations League A
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France
FRA
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Italy
ITA