'Probably end up playing for Real Madrid' - Troy Deeney makes remarkable prediction about Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo as he issues challenge to on-fire Cherries ace
Semenyo starts off 2025/26 with a bang for Bournemouth
Former Watford striker Deeney has joined the growing list of admirers praising Bournemouth forward Semenyo, who has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season. The Ghana international’s explosive form has fired the Cherries to second place in the table, just four points behind leaders Arsenal, as he continues to shine under Andoni Iraola’s management.
Semenyo’s numbers speak for themselves: six goals and three assists in his opening nine league matches, a tally bettered only by Manchester City’s Erling Haaland. The 25-year-old’s pace and precision in the final third have made him one of the league’s most dangerous attackers, helping Bournemouth maintain their strong start despite selling over £200 million worth of players in the summer.
With major departures such as Milos Kerkez to Liverpool and Dean Huijsen’s £50m move to Real Madrid, the Cherries have relied heavily on Semenyo’s individual brilliance. His relentless performances have not only inspired Bournemouth’s rise but also attracted attention from top clubs across Europe — and Deeney believes that, if he keeps it up through the season, he could very well follow Huijsen to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Deeney set challenge for Semenyo and predicts Real Madrid move
Speaking to talkSPORT, Troy Deeney described Semenyo as one of the Premier League’s “unsung heroes” this season and predicted a bright future for the Ghanaian star. “I just don’t know if Semenyo can keep it up — do you know what I mean?” Deeney said. “If he does, then my God — he’ll probably end up playing for Real Madrid. But I think he’s very good, very powerful, very direct. I just don’t know whether he’ll keep it up.”
When asked whether he considered Semenyo among the top performers in the league, Deeney replied: “Yeah — he’s a good shout, Semenyo.”
Deeney’s comments come amid mounting excitement around the Bournemouth attacker’s development and his growing influence on Iraola’s team.
Several Premier League heavyweights linked with Semenyo
Since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City, the Ghanaian has become an indispensable part of Iraola’s system. His technical growth, particularly in decision-making and finishing, has seen him evolve from a promising talent into one of the most consistent forwards in England’s top flight.
Semenyo’s form this season has reignited transfer speculation, with several elite clubs monitoring his progress earlier this year. Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur all reportedly explored potential deals in previous windows, while Real Madrid and Chelsea are now said to be keeping tabs on his performances. Bournemouth’s refusal to entertain offers reaching £50 million underlines just how valuable he has become to their project.
The Ghanaian signed a new deal in July 2025, extending his stay until 2030, but reports suggest the contract includes a confidential release clause. While the exact figure remains undisclosed, it had previously been revealed that it’s lower than Bournemouth’s current £100m valuation. The club remains determined to keep their talisman, but should Europe’s heavyweights come knocking, Semenyo’s future could dominate the headlines.
Bidding war for Sememnyo in the summer of 2026
For now, Semenyo’s focus remains firmly on Bournemouth and their unexpected title challenge under Iraola. His performances have made him the face of the Cherries’ new era, and with confidence soaring, he’ll be aiming to sustain his remarkable run deep into the campaign. Should his output continue, a bidding war could erupt by next summer, with Liverpool and Manchester United expected to reignite their interest depending on their attacking situations.
For Bournemouth, keeping hold of Semenyo may prove increasingly difficult if the goals keep flowing. Additionally, with Ghana having secured their berth in the 2026 World Cup, a string of strong performances in North America could raise the demand for the Bournemouth forward even more.
Deeney’s words may have been light-hearted, but they carry weight. The former Premier League striker has long been known for his straight-talking assessments, and his belief that Semenyo has the potential to play for one of football’s most prestigious clubs speaks volumes.
