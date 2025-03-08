'Tension's a good thing!' - President Donald Trump makes bizarre claim about tariff row with Mexico and Canada ahead of hosting 2026 World Cup alongside neighbours
USA president Donald Trump has made bizarre claims related to tariffs imposed on Mexico and Canada ahead of co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Trump's bizarre claim on co-hosting World Cup with neighbours
- Tariffs imposed on goods imported from Mexico and Canada
- USA will also host Club World Cup in the summer