Premier League star 'threatened with a GUN' in terrifying London street ordeal as football agent is arrested
What happened & when were the police contacted?
The Metropolitan Police have, as reported by The Sun, confirmed that they are looking into the incident in question. The alleged confrontation is said to have taken place while the top-flight player was “walking down a busy London street with a friend”.
Police are said to have been called at 11:14pm on September 6 - a date which sat within the first international break of the 2025-26 Premier League season. According to The Sun, “an agent was arrested and detained last month on suspicion of brandishing the firearm with intent to cause fear of violence”.
Statement from the Met Police
A statement issued by the Met Police to SPORTbible reads: “Police were called at 23:14hrs on Saturday, 6 September, to reports a man in his 20s had been threatened with a firearm on Cockfosters Parade, Barnet.
“Officers spoke to the victim and during the course of their investigation, it was also a reported another man in his 20s had also allegedly been blackmailed and threatened by the same individual. No injuries were reported in either incident.
“A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday, 8 September, on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a license. He has been bailed while enquiries continue.”
It is claimed that the agent at the centre of the investigation represents a number of stars, including an England international. No charges have been brought against the agent as yet, but police forces are said to have visited his £2m home in Hertfordshire two days after the alleged incident took place. He is said to have been given bail on September 9.
Terms of bail granted to agent
The Sun reports on how the agent was granted bail “with the condition that he did not contact the player”. It is said that a ban has also been put in place that prevents the representative from visiting the training ground of the club that the alleged victim represents. The agent has also been stung with a travelling ban.
There are, however, said to be bail variations that were agreed upon by a judge at the magistrates’ court. The agent in the case reportedly requested his passport so that he could leave the United Kingdom on a pre-booked trip. He has been made aware of the need to return those documents once he returns to British shores.
Premier League player left 'shaken up'
The player confronted by the firearm is still coming to terms with what happened. A source has told The Sun: “This was a terrifying incident and one which has sent shockwaves through the business side of football. The player was understandably shaken up — to have threats made against you with a gun is shocking.
“He reported it right away. It was the right thing to do for his safety. He has been supported by his friends and club and they all hope it will not impact his performances. But there will be serious questions about why this happened, which the police are now trying to answer.”
