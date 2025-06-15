Premier League star's trolley dash! Midfielder spends £1.2 MILLION on six flats in one day as he builds property empire during playing career
Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie went on a spending spree with his partner Georgina Bell, purchasing six properties in Glasgow in one day.
- Christie building property empire during playing career
- Spent £1.2 million to purchase six flats in Glasgow in one day
- Midfielder runs real estate business with partner