Premier League return? Darwin Nunez reaches transfer agreement with Al-Hilal that will end Saudi Pro League nightmare for ex-Liverpool striker

Nunez is set to leave Al-Hilal less than a year after joining the Saudi Arabian giants. The Uruguay international, now 26, made the move to the Middle East last August for an initial fee of £46 million ($63m), but his time in Riyadh has quickly turned into a nightmare following a ruthless squad decision by the club management.

The striker has reached an agreement with the club's hierarchy to facilitate his departure this summer. Despite earning a staggering £400,000 per week - more than double his previous salary at Anfield - the forward is prioritising his playing career over financial gain after being effectively sidelined for the second half of the season.