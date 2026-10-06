AFP
Premier League clubs demand severe retrospective punishments and future sanctions for Manchester City
Premier League rivals demand severe penalties
According to BBC Sport, several Premier League clubs want Manchester City to face strict "retrospective punishments" alongside future sanctions after they were found guilty of multiple financial rule breaches.
The independent commission's verdict has prompted club executives to demand significant reparations for the period when City broke the regulations. At least four boardrooms believe a one-off points deduction leading to relegation would be an insufficient punishment. They argue that the severity of the wrongdoing requires a much heavier penalty, ensuring City cannot easily bounce back immediately after a potential demotion.
- Getty Images Sport
Calls to strip past titles and enforce transfer bans
The debate over appropriate sanctions remains complex. One senior club source stated there was "no great rush" to redistribute trophies, but insisted they should take honours away and leave them vacant. The source added that the competition's credibility would be lost if City retain the eight major trophies won during the period for which they were found guilty.
Furthermore, executives fear a single-season punishment would merely provide City with a "bump in the road". To prevent a rapid return, figures suggested splitting points deductions over multiple seasons and implementing transfer bans.
Financial compensation and upcoming fixtures
Some rival clubs also find "merit" in a proposed "tariff-based system" to handle financial reparations. This system would alter City's past league finishing positions through retrospective points deductions, allowing competitors to claim compensation based on where they should have finished.
Meanwhile, one source claimed it would be "bizarre, almost obtuse" if City are permitted to trade in the upcoming January transfer window before sanctions apply. Amidst this turmoil, manager Enzo Maresca and his City squad prepare to travel to Anfield for their highly anticipated match against Liverpool on Sunday.
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What comes next for Man City?
Looking ahead, the focus remains firmly on the outcome of the appeal process. If the guilty verdict is upheld, the Premier League will face immense pressure to deliver unprecedented sanctions. The timing and severity of these punishments will ultimately dictate whether City face years of diminished influence or a swift path back to dominance.
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