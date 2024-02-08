'Nowhere near good enough' - Premier League chief makes honest VAR admission and reveals areas for improvement

'Nowhere near good enough' - Premier League chief makes honest VAR admission and reveals areas for improvementPeter McVitieGettyPremier LeagueEnglandThe Premier League's chief football officer admitted that changes need to be made to the VAR review process as the current system is not good enough.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVAR facing criticism for lengthy checksScholes admits reviews take too longAlso wants better communication in stadium