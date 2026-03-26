Postponing games and invoking Hillsborough - PSG are shameless! Ligue 1 is making a mockery of itself with special treatment for Champions League holders

Ligue 1 cut its number of teams from 20 to 18 from the start of the 2023-24 season, following through on a decision that had been made in 2021. There were various reasons cited, including reducing the number of sides with nothing to play for and to increase competitiveness, though the chief explanation was in regards to fixture congestion, particularly off the back of the pile-up brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Given each team now only plays 34 Ligue 1 games a season, there are more gaps in the domestic calendar for matches to be played if there is a postponement. Initially, the LFP - French football's governing body - decided it would begin rearranging matches to afford every team still in Europe during the knockout stages further rest.

With Ligue 1 desperate for its clubs to perform better in Europe and improve their UEFA coefficient up against the other 'Big 5' leagues, it was an idea that made sense in some ways, but left the division's other teams in uproar, claiming they have been forgotten about in the grand scheme of it all. At the time of the first rounds of postponements in April 2024, Le Havre were fighting a relegation battle and had their own games as well as their rivals' moved around, and club president Jean-Michel Roussier unleashed his fury at PSG for their part in these changes.

"I've constructed a text to send to Ligue 1 to express how I feel seeing PSG make fun of our league, they're taking the p*ss out of people," Roussier said. Then-Nantes manager Antoine Kombouare concurred with Roussier, chiming in with: "The LFP wants to protect clubs in European competitions but, at the same time, you can’t weaken sides playing for survival. I think the league should protect the league; European competition comes after."