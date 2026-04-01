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Tom Hindle

Portugal player ratings vs USMNT: Bruno Fernandes runs show as Joao Felix impresses in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence

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Bruno Fernandes grabbed two assists and Joao Felix got on the scoresheet as Portugal saw off the USMNT, 2-0. The Selecao grabbed goals either side of half time, and were disciplined in between to ease to a win in Atlanta. Manager Roberto Martinez would have liked to have Cristiano Ronaldo at his disposal, but he will take heart from the fact that his side got the job done without their main man.

Portugal withstood some early U.S. pressure well, a changed backline dealing with the roaming attack of Christian Pulisic and Malik Tillman. 

They were the instigators on the counter, too. Fernandes was excellent in a No.10 role, and stung Matt Freese's palms early with an angled shot in the eighth minute. It was Fernandes, too, who set up the opener. He dashed in behind, but Chris Richards closed off his shooting angle. Fernandes responded with a delicate backheel into the path of Trincao, who slotted home for a 1-0 lead.

The second came shortly after the break. Fernandes was at the center of that one, too. He floated a ball to the feet of Felix, who controlled and volleyed home from the top of the box. There was some defending to do as the clock wore out, but Martinez was more or less happy to take advantage of his subs. By the 80th minute, even Sa was getting a rest. This wasn't a game that proved the Selecao are going to win the World Cup. But it was a fine showing against an inferior opponent. 

GOAL rates Portugal's players from Mercedes-Benz Stadium...

  • Goncalo InacioGetty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Jose Sa (7/10):

    Was alert to make a couple of tidy saves in the first half. Removed after 80 minutes following a solid display. 

    Diogo Dalot (6/10):

    A tidy showing on the right. Kept Tillman quiet enough and held his side down. 

    Tomas Araujo (7/10):

    Dealt with the roaming Pulisic in the first half, and seemed to get under his skin a bit. 

    Goncalo Inacio (6/10):

    A promising display from a defender who's trying to prove himself for a starting XI. 

    Joao Cancelo (7/10):

    Involved in the buildup, but was done for pace by Tim Weah here and there.

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  • VitinhaGetty

    Midfield

    Vitinha (7/10):

    Orchestrated from deep, and got forward well. Completed more passes than anyone else when he was on the pitch. 

    Samu (6/10):

    A disciplined showing at the base of midfield before being removed at half time. 

    Bruno Fernandes (8/10):

    The best player on the pitch by some distance. Could have scored early, set up two goals, and pulled the strings. 

  • Trincao Getty

    Attack

    Trincao (7/10):

    Took his goal wonderfully, even if he was granted acres of space to do so.

    Goncalo Ramos (5/10):

    Not his most involved game. Always running, but didn't get too many looks on goal. 

    Pedro Neto (5/10):

    A bit of a spectator, really. His work rate can't be faulted, but his involvement was limited at best. 

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  • Roberto Martinez Getty

    Subs & Manager

    Antonio Silva (6/10):

    Decent at center back, even if he was rather pulled around by a more dynamic U.S. attack. 

    Matheus Nunes (6/10):

    Moved the ball well, and forayed forward here and there. 

    Nuno Mendes (7/10):

    Tracked back, scampered into the final third and did everything in between. Pure class. 

    Francisco Conceicao (5/10):

    Only one completed dribble in 45 minutes. 

    Ruben Neves (7/10):

    Kept the ball moving. He will surely start this summer. 

    Joao Felix (8/10):

    Took his goal wonderfully and had little else to do. 

    Ricardo Horta (7/10):

    Completed 100 percent of his passes, but never got a clear look on goal off the left. 

    Paulinho (6/10):

    Threw his weight aaround and didn't offer loads else. 

    Renato Veiga (N/A):

    No time to make an impact. 

    Ricardo Velho (N/A):

    Came on with limited time to change the game

    Matheus Fernandes (N/A):

    Subbed on with just five minutes left. 

    Roberto Martinez (7/10):

    Went with about half of his best XI, and took advantage of all the subs. Not exactly world beating, but everyone stayed fit, and there were some nice moments in attack. 