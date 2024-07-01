Portugal player ratings vs Slovenia: Diogo Costa digs crying Cristiano Ronaldo out of a hole of his own making as goalkeeper's penalty shootout heroics set up Euro 2024 quarter-final with France

The Seleccao goalkeeper basically saved his skipper's international career with three brilliant stops in a 3-0 shootout win in Frankfurt

From tears to triumph in the space of about 20 minutes - Cristiano Ronaldo has had quite the career, but he's never known an evening like this. The Portugal captain looked a broken man after missing a penalty in Monday night's Euro 2024 last-16 clash with Slovenia, unable to control his emotions as his team-mates tried to rally around him.

In the end, it was Diogo Costa who came to his aid, keeping Portugal in the competition by bettering Benjamin Sesko in a one-on-one with in the closing stages of extra-time, before making three sensational saves in the shootout that followed this most dramatic of 0-0 draws.

Credit to Ronaldo, he had shown impressive strength in composing himself sufficiently to take - and score - his penalty, and he even immediately apologised to the fans for his earlier miss. Seconds later, he was thanking Costa from the bottom of his heart for extending an international career that looked to end in embarrassment, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner having wasted one chance after another during normal time.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Portugal players on show as Roberto Martinez's men set up a quarter-final showdown with France after a dramatic 3-0 win over Slovenia on penalties...