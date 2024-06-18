Portugal player ratings vs Czech Republic: Misfiring Cristiano Ronaldo bailed out by Francisco Conceicao as Selecao secure last-gasp victory in Euro 2024 opener

GOAL rates all of the Portugal players on show as Roberto Martinez's substitutes combined to secure a dramatic late win in Leipzig

For a long, long time, this didn't look like it was going to be Portugal's night - or Cristiano Ronaldo's for that matter. The Selecao skipper had squandered two gilt-edged first-half opportunities before Czech Republic took the lead completely against the run of play courtesy of Lukas Provod's sweet shot from outside the area.

Then, after Portugal had been gifted an equaliser by a farcical and wholly avoidable own goal from Robin Hrnac (his goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek had inexplicably pushed a weak downward header into a crowded six-yard box), Ronaldo then had the misfortune to stray every so slightly offside before hitting the post with a header that Diogo Jota nodded home.

However, as the game entered injury time, two subs combined to score the winner, with Francisco Conceicao slotting home Pedro Neto's deflected cross to give an unimpressive Portugal and a misfiring Ronaldo a 2-1 victory they did not deserve.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Selecao players on show in Leipzig...