Portugal player ratings vs Croatia: Cristiano Ronaldo stars on historic night but Joao Neves struggles in Nations League win

The Portuguese legend showed he still has plenty more to give for his country but substitute Joao Neves was off the pace in their win over Croatia.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 900th goal of his career as his Portugal side secured an entertaining 2-1 win over Croatia in their Nations League opener.

The hosts started the brighter and took the lead in the seventh minute when Manchester United team-mates Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot combined in the box, before the latter slotted past Dominik Livakovic. After withstanding a sustained spell of possession, Portugal doubled their lead in the 34th minute as Ronaldo volleyed in Nuno Mendes' delicious cross to hit another milestone. The visitors pulled a goal back four minutes before the break as Dalot stabbed the ball into his net following a sliding effort from Borna Sosa. Both teams somewhat cancelled each other out in the second half as Portugal earned three points in Group A1, with Scotland next up on Sunday.

GOAL rates Portugal's players from Estadio da Luz...