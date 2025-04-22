Pope Francis funeral: Serie A matches postponed as Italian government announces five-day period of mourning
Three Serie A games were scheduled to be played this Saturday, but they've been postponed in accordance with the funeral for the late Pope Francis.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Pope Francis tragically passed away aged 88 on Easter Monday
- Italian government has announced a five-day mourning period
- Serie A to postpone Saturday's fixtures as they clash with the Pope's funeral