'Poor Florian Wirtz!' - Bayern Munich chief blames Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai for £116m man's struggles in savage rant

Liverpool’s 2025-26 season has spiralled into turmoil despite a record-breaking summer outlay of almost £450m, leaving the Premier League giants sitting eighth and already nine points off leaders Arsenal. A humiliating 4-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League deepened the crisis, with fans labelling the performance one of the club’s worst in Europe in recent memory. Head coach Arne Slot now finds himself under intense scrutiny as pressure mounts and rumours of a potential exit swirl.

The high-profile arrivals of Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike were intended to launch a new era of dominance, yet the Reds have instead struggled with cohesion, balance and consistency. Defensive frailties, disjointed pressing and ineffective attacking patterns have contributed to repeated lapses, with six defeats in seven matches across all competitions representing an alarming collapse. These shortcomings have allowed critics to accuse the squad of lacking structure and leadership, prompting scrutiny from figures across European football.

Wirtz, signed to be the new creative heartbeat of the team, has endured an especially difficult adaptation to the Premier League, failing to score or assist in his first 12 league matches. As the Reds sink deeper into an early-season crisis, frustrations have intensified and external voices have begun to lay blame squarely at the feet of Liverpool’s expensive signings.