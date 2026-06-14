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Police reveal full details of £13.5k-worth of items stolen during England World Cup theft as two men charged
Two men charged for audacious heist
Authorities in Missouri have moved swiftly following the shock security breach that threatened to disrupt Thomas Tuchel's World Cup preparations. Mustafa Salik and Erfan Kamal have both been charged with receiving stolen property, a class D felony, after a transport vehicle was targeted while moving equipment from Florida to Kansas City. According to KSHB, the two men were drivers working for the trucking firm tasked with hauling the Three Lions’ gear.
Jackson County prosecutor Melesa Johnson confirmed the legal action, stating: "Jackson County will not tolerate any criminal activity that targets World Cup visitors, including the international teams that have travelled here to compete. We thank the Kansas City Police Department and our on-call attorneys for their quick work investigating this incident and filing charges immediately. Our office is committed to holding these individuals accountable." Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas also praised the resolution of an investigation that spanned several states.
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Stolen boots and signed jerseys recovered
The scale of the theft initially sparked fears of a logistical nightmare, with match boots belonging to superstars Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham reportedly among the items missing. However, as per BBC, court documents have since clarified the full inventory of the $18,000 (£13,500) haul. The list included three signed jerseys valued at $5,000 each, four pairs of boots, five pairs of shoes, a World Cup ball, and various pieces of training kit, ranging from goalie gloves to naval-coloured shirts and shorts.
In a bizarre twist, the thieves also made off with two stuffed lions - the squad's traditional mascots - along with a Lego set of a Nike Air shoe and a JBL speaker. Fortunately, it is understood that the majority of the stolen goods have now been recovered and returned to the team's base at Swope Soccer Village.
Players remain unfazed by off-pitch drama
Despite the headlines, the England dressing room appears to have taken the incident in its stride. Newcastle defender Dan Burn provided a relaxed update on the situation, insisting that the players were largely unaware of the drama until it hit the news. "I've not lost anything personally, we found out from you guys [the media]," Burn told reporters. "It's with the police now so not sure how much I can comment. It's not really been spoken about, so that just shows for us that they aren't too worried about it - it's not really disrupted our preparations." The Football Association has echoed this sentiment, stressing that the incident will have no impact on the team's readiness for their opening fixture.
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Focus shifts to Croatia opener
With the legal proceedings underway and the equipment largely back in England hands, the focus now returns to the pitch. The Three Lions are set to face Croatia in their Group L opener on June 17, a match that remains the primary concern for Tuchel as he looks to guide the team through a competitive group that also features Ghana and Panama. The former Chelsea boss has enjoyed a strong start to his tenure, but the pressure of a World Cup on North American soil represents his biggest test yet.
The theft is just one of several strange incidents to hit the tournament so far, but the swift action of the Kansas City Police Department has prevented it from becoming a defining narrative. As the squad fine-tunes their tactics in Missouri, the hope is that the only heist people will be talking about from here on out is England stealing three points in their quest for World Cup glory.
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